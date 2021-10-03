Active share is not a shortcut to find a good active fund

Is active share, then, the holy grail of investing? Active share is a measure of active risk, and taking on more risk is unlikely, by itself, to lead to outperformance. Active management requires a combination of skill, opportunity and conviction. Let’s consider each in turn. Active managers effectively make alpha forecasts, though couched in terms such as price targets. The truth is, no one gets it right all the time. Therefore, theory (and intuition) suggests that the manager’s value added per unit of risk—the information ratio—is a function of the proportion of forecasts she gets right, and the breadth of the forecasts (a function of opportunity). Therefore, to add value, the active manager must get her limited number of predictions absolutely right; in other words, a highly skilled manager can, and must, have a high active share. But she could also access many opportunities. In practice, small-cap managers tend to have high active share than large-cap managers. Small-caps are not only broader than large-caps in terms of number of companies, but also more informationally inefficient. This makes it easier for managers with modest skills to access several opportunities and hold positions far above the stocks’ weight in the benchmark.