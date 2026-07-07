What is the active share of a mutual fund

Investors in actively managed equity mutual funds pay higher fees on the premise that the fund manager is doing something different than the index—picking stocks, sizing bets, and deviating from the benchmark to generate outperformance. Active share is a simple metric that helps investors check whether their fund manager is taking real active positions or largely sticking to the benchmark index.
Active share measures how different a fund's portfolio is from its benchmark index, expressed as a percentage between 0% and 100%. A score of 0% means the portfolio is an exact replica of the index, while 100% means the fund holds nothing in common with it. Put simply, it tells you what portion of the fund's money is invested differently from the benchmark.