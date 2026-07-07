What is the active share of a mutual fund

Jash Kriplani
2 min read7 Jul 2026, 03:56 PM IST
logo
As most Indian fund houses do not disclose active share in their factsheets, investors can compute it from the monthly portfolio disclosures that mutual funds are required to publish. (iStockphoto)
Summary
Active share measures how different a fund's portfolio is from its benchmark index, expressed as a percentage between 0% and 100%.

Investors in actively managed equity mutual funds pay higher fees on the premise that the fund manager is doing something different than the index—picking stocks, sizing bets, and deviating from the benchmark to generate outperformance. Active share is a simple metric that helps investors check whether their fund manager is taking real active positions or largely sticking to the benchmark index.

Active share measures how different a fund's portfolio is from its benchmark index, expressed as a percentage between 0% and 100%. A score of 0% means the portfolio is an exact replica of the index, while 100% means the fund holds nothing in common with it. Put simply, it tells you what portion of the fund's money is invested differently from the benchmark.

Also Read | Diversification to di-worse-sification: The cost of buying too many mutual funds

As a rough guide, an active share of 10% would indicate that 90% of the fund more or less mimics the benchmark index. An active share of 80% means that only 20% of the fund is similar to the index, while the remaining 80% deviates from it.

The calculation works like this. Compare the weight of every stock in the fund with its weight in the benchmark, take the absolute difference for each, add them, and divide the total by 2.

Suppose a fund's benchmark has just four stocks: A at 40%, B at 30%, C at 20% and D at 10%. The fund holds A at 25%, B at 30%, doesn't have expoure to C and holds D at 20%, and a non-index stock E at 25%. The differences are: 15 percentage points on A, zero on B, 20 on C (which the fund skipped entirely), 10 on D, and 25 on E. These add up to 70. Divide by two, and the active share is 35%—meaning 35% of the fund's portfolio is invested differently from the index.

View full Image
...

As most Indian fund houses do not disclose active share in their factsheets, investors can compute it from the monthly portfolio disclosures that mutual funds are required to publish.

However, active share is not the only metric that the investor should rely on. A high active share doesn’t necessarily mean that the fund is likely to outperform.

Also Read | Sebi walks back on nomination norms for mutual funds after industry reistance

The fund may still underperform the index. Fund performance ultimately depends on the quality of the fund manager’s stock picks. A fund with almost nothing in common with the index can still be a poor performer if its investments perform poorly.

High active-share funds thus don’t offer any guarantee of outperformance. If a fund has high active share but is still consistently underperforming, an investor may want to consider moving out of such a fund.

Also Read | FPIs pip MF in return contest backed by Nifty lead

About the Author

Jash Kriplani

Jash Kriplani is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai with more than 15 years of experience across some of India’s leading publications, covering personal finance and investments. Over the years, he has developed a strong reputation for breaking down several complex financial concepts into clear, accessible insights for everyday investors, with a particular focus on helping individuals make informed decisions about their money.<br><br>Jash has consistently written with a reader-first approach, blending storytelling with practical guidance. His work often reflects a deep understanding of investor behaviour, market cycles, and the evolving financial landscape in India, while staying grounded in data-driven insights and the real-world context.<br><br>He is also a Certified Financial Planner (CFP), having earned the credential from the Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd, USA. This professional training complements his journalistic work, allowing him to bring a deeper perspective to his writing. Through his work, he aims to bridge the gap between financial theory and real-world application for Indian investors, empowering them to build sustainable, long-term wealth.<br><br>In his free time, he likes to read and spend time with family.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.