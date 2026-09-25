Active vs passive small-cap mutual funds: How wide is one-year return gap? Don't assume index schemes always lag

Small-cap funds are equity mutual funds that are required to invest at least 65% of their assets in small-cap stocks. But these are the rules for active small-cap funds, wherein the fund manager has the flexibility to select stocks and build the portfolio based on the scheme’s investment strategy.
There are also passive small-cap funds, which track an underlying index and seek to replicate its portfolio. According to the rules, index funds or ETFs have to invest at least 95% of their assets in the securities of the underlying index.
The Nifty Smallcap 250 TRI (Total Return Index) is a key benchmark for small-cap funds. A TRI captures both changes in stock prices and dividends. In the last 1 year, the index has delivered 6.39% returns.
Here’s a look at the 1-year returns of the funds in both categories and the schemes that have led their respective groups.
|Active small-cap funds
|1-year return
|TRUST MF Small Cap Fund
|30.04%
|Bank of India Small Cap Fund
|26.69%
|Motilal Oswal Small Cap Fund
|21.30%
|Union Small Cap Fund
|21.16%
|ITI Small Cap Fund
|20.94%
*Source: Value Research, Direct Plans, Returns as on 24 September 2026
The Trust MF Small Cap Fund delivered the highest 1-year return among the active small-cap funds at 30.04%. All five funds delivered returns above the Nifty Smallcap 250 TRI’s 6.39% return during the same period.
|Passive small-cap funds
|1-year return
|Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|6.13%
|JioBlackRock Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|6.07%
|Groww Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|6.00%
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|5.98%
|Bandhan Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|5.95%
*Source: Value Research, Direct Plans, Returns as on 24 September 2026; Only Nifty Smallcap 250 index funds have been considered for an equivalent comparison with active small-cap schemes, as they track the same benchmark.
The Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund delivered the highest 1-year return among the passive funds at 6.13%.
The other four funds delivered returns between 5.95% and 6.07%. Their returns remained close to the 6.39% return of the Nifty Smallcap 250 TRI, reflecting their passive approach of tracking the underlying index.
Trust MF Small Cap Fund gave 30.04% returns in the last 1 year, compared with 6.13% for the Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund—a gap of 23.91%
The difference in returns can be seen from the way the two funds construct their portfolios.
Trust MF Small Cap Fund, an active fund, held 71 stocks, with 75.99% of its portfolio in small-cap stocks and 24.01% in mid-cap stocks. This gives the fund manager greater flexibility to select stocks and allocate more to particular companies or market-cap segments, within the scheme’s mandate.
However, Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund held all 250 stocks of the Nifty Smallcap 250, with 92.73% allocated to small-cap stocks and 7.27% to mid-cap stocks.
These differences in portfolio allocation can lead to a significant difference in returns between active and passive funds, even when they are compared against the same benchmark.
Yes. All the passive small-cap funds delivered positive returns over the last 1 year, but active small-cap funds have shown a much wider range of performance.
For example, HDFC Small Cap Fund fell by 2.34%, while Tata Small Cap Fund delivered just 0.13% returns in the last 1 year. This shows that the performance of active funds can vary considerably depending on the stocks selected and portfolio allocations made by the fund manager.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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