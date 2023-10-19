Why investors should not ignore actively-managed funds just yet
The performance of mid- and small-cap funds stand out in the SPIVA India Scorecard, especially over the short and medium term.
Actively managed funds have long been at the centre of debates within the investment community, with proponents and critics offering contrasting perspectives. One key aspect of this debate is the performance of actively managed funds compared to index funds, and the SPIVA (S&P Indices Versus Active) report for Indian equity provides valuable insights into this ongoing discussion.