Why investors should not ignore actively-managed funds just yet

Zooming out to a five-year horizon, the picture becomes even more compelling. The SPIVA report reveals that just 38.1% of mid- and small-cap funds underperformed the S&P BSE 400 MidSmallCap Index. This suggests that active management in this segment has been more successful in delivering returns that either match or surpass the benchmark over a more extended period. Investors seeking exposure to mid- and small-cap stocks may look at actively-managed funds, given their ability to navigate the intricacies of these markets, identify hidden gems, and respond to dynamic shifts in the investment landscape.