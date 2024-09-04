Money
Should you invest in Adani Group’s first bond issue for retail investors?
Summary
- Adani Enterprises is offering a public bond issue for the first time, targeting individual investors, as it seeks to diversify its borrowings. It will also serve as a pilot to test whether the conglomerate can rely on Indian investors for its long-term borrowing needs.
Billionaire Gautam Adani has a rare surprise for small Indian investors. For the first time, an Adani group entity—Adani Enterprises Ltd—is coming up with a public bond issue that targets non-institutional investors with a minimum ticket size of ₹10,000.
