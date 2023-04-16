Here is what stock exchanges and the market regulator can do to stop the mayhem in the markets whenever there is a margin call. They may revisit the criteria for providing margin facility on stocks wherein the promotor pledge is beyond a certain threshold. The exchanges can come up with a stronger surveillance mechanism that is triggered whenever promoters pledge their stake. They may mandate a nudge facility through brokerages by which an investor may be forewarned before making investment in companies where the promoter share pledge is beyond a certain threshold. A few brokerage houses are already providing such nudge facility to forewarn investors about companies that are facing a ban period or are headed to the National Company Law Tribunal or are in the news for other serious issues.