Add debt funds to reduce the impact of market corrections

It is not possible to time investments to market highs and lows; these are known only in hindsight. The best course is to follow a diversified asset-allocated portfolio. When your asset allocation changes significantly compared to the original, rebalance to bring it back. In doing so, you will be booking profits in the asset class that has run up and will be adding more to the asset class that has corrected or is relatively cheaper.

