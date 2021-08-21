I invest around ₹50,000 per month via SIP. These are the funds I invest in:

Equity

Parag Parikh Flexicap: 12,000

UTI Flexicap: 8,000

Quant Active: 7,500

Edelweiss US Technology FoF: 5,000

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund: 3,000

Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip: 2,500

Canara Robeco Emerging Equities: 2,500

Debt

DSP Banking & PSU: 2,500

Axis Banking & PSU: 2,500

ICICI Corporate Bond: 2,500

IDFC Short Term: 2,500

I invest in a variety of debt funds because principal amounts should remain intact, and these debt investments should be liquid enough when I need them. I have been investing since last year.

—Name withheld on request

There are quite a few things that you are doing right as far as your investment goes. It is good to see that you have already started your investment in mutual funds. The funds that you are investing in through SIPs are good and have done well for investors during different market cycles.

You may consider assigning financial objectives to these investments, it is always better to define your financial goals and then invest according to these goals. The clarity on when you need the money and how much will help to make your investment more efficient.

From the overall portfolio perspective, the SIPs that you are doing are good for medium- to long-term financial goals.

While the risk on debt funds is much lesser compared to equity funds, you are investing in debt funds where the average maturity is between 1 to 2 years and 4 years for ICICI Corporate Bond Fund at present. In debt investment the longer the maturity, the higher is the interest rate risk on the funds. It is because, whenever there is a change in the interest rate, there is an impact on the price of the bond. The longer the maturity, the higher is the impact on the price of the bond. Usually, investors who would like to invest for medium- to long-term objectives invest in the kind of debt funds you have invested in.

In the coming future, you can consider adding SIPs in those equity funds where the present allocation is low. This will help you diversify across different kinds of funds as well as different fund houses too.

—Harshad Chetanwala, founder MyWealthGrowth.com

Please send your queries and views to mintmoney@livemint.com

