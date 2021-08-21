Add SIPs in equity funds which have a small weight in your portfolio

While the risk on debt funds is much lesser compared to equity funds, you are investing in debt funds where the average maturity is between 1 to 2 years and 4 years for ICICI Corporate Bond Fund at present. In debt investment the longer the maturity, the higher is the interest rate risk on the funds. It is because, whenever there is a change in the interest rate, there is an impact on the price of the bond. The longer the maturity, the higher is the impact on the price of the bond. Usually, investors who would like to invest for medium- to long-term objectives invest in the kind of debt funds you have invested in.