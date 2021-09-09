I am a student and am invested in HDFC mid-cap opportunities fund direct growth from last year under a ₹500 systematic investment plan monthly. I wish to stay with it for 10 to 12 years. I have no target. So, should I stay with it or change the type of investments? Currently, I have returns of about 40%. Should I make changes?

—Name withheld on request

You are doing well to get started with your investment journey at such an early stage of your life. The fund of your choice is good with a solid track record of returns. The habit of doing an SIP in such a fund will serve you well. However, the amount you are investing — ₹500— is unlikely to have a meaningful impact on your financials.

You should continue investing in this fund, but when you get a chance, add another fund with additional investment—say, another ₹500—when you can. Parag Parikh flexi-cap direct fund would be a great choice for this purpose.

Srikanth Meenakshi is founder, Primeinvestor.in.

