Adding gold will help diversify your portfolio2 min read . Updated: 25 Sep 2022, 11:37 PM IST
- Gold exhibits very low to negative correlation to various asset classes
Listen to this article
In India, precious metals like gold and silver have traditionally been recognized as physical assets, predominantly in the form of jewellery, given their deep significance in our culture. Jewellery carries ethnic significance and is symbolic in rituals, especially during weddings. Globally, both these metals are also considered as financial assets for portfolio diversification.