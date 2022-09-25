Adding gold will help diversify your portfolio

An analysis of price movements of gold and silver along with Indian equities in the past three decades suggests the following. One, silver has exhibited a positive co-relation to Indian equities. This is in contrast to gold, which has negative correlation to Indian equities. Two, though the CAGR for silver and gold during this period has been 10%, volatility (measured by standard deviation) for silver has been much higher than gold. In fact, standard deviation for silver is at similar levels to Indian equities.