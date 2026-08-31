Adding your wife to property deed? Know the tax and Benami risks before signing any papers

Adding another person’s name to property documents is very common across India. Husbands may include wives while parents may include children. People may also add other relatives or trusted friends. Often, one person pays everything although both names appear as owners.

Tax authorities now receive transaction details from registrars and TDS filings. They can compare property purchases with information reported through income tax returns.

Questions may arise when an owner’s return shows insufficient financial capacity. Ashish Karundia, a practising chartered accountant and author, told Mint Money how to go ahead in such situations.

Suppose Alpha and Beta jointly purchase a property. However, Alpha pays the entire purchase amount. Alpha may have gifted Beta an ownership share.

Alpha may have provided Beta with a loan. Both may genuinely own agreed shares. Alternatively, Beta could merely be lending a name. Therefore, families should establish their arrangement before completing the purchase.

A genuine gift can make Beta an owner without any payment. The intention should remain clear from the beginning. Parties should properly document it, preferably through a suitable gift deed.

Gifts involving spouses or minor children require additional tax consideration. Income or losses may become taxable under clubbing provisions.

The payment may instead represent a loan from Alpha to Beta. Beta can use those funds to purchase an ownership interest. Financing the purchase does not automatically make Alpha the property owner.

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Normally, Alpha can recover the loan amount. Alpha cannot claim ownership merely because the purchase used Alpha’s money.

Parties should record the loan, repayment duties, conditions and fund movements. Banking records should clearly support the stated arrangement.

Serious concerns arise when Beta receives neither ownership nor genuine funding. Beta may appear in documents only as a name-lender. Such circumstances can attract scrutiny under India’s Benami law.

However, different payers and registered owners do not always create benami transactions. The law provides limited exceptions for specified family arrangements. These exceptions do not automatically protect every relative.

For example, a cousin may not receive the same treatment. Families should obtain professional advice before relying upon any exception.

Explanation needed Taxpayers must explain why someone appears as an owner without contributing money. Documents, bank transfers, ownership intentions, and tax returns must present a single consistent story.

Planning before purchase is safer than explaining matters after receiving notice. Families should decide whether the arrangement represents ownership, gifting, lending or convenience. What you do later should also support the original explanation.