Money
Mint Explainer: How additional factor authentication will secure online international payments
Summary
- The RBI intends to provide Indian consumers with an additional layer of security when dealing with foreign merchants, ensuring a safety net comparable to domestic transactions, where additional factor authentication is already mandatory.
MUMBAI : In a significant move to strengthen the digital payment security framework, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed to enable additional factor authentication (AFA) for international card-not-present (CNP) transactions.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more