Add-on credit card: The liability of repayment is on the primary cardholder

The add-on credit cards, usually, come free of cost. For example, card issuers such as SBI Card and ICICI Bank offer this supplementary card with no additional fee. However, finance charges, cash advance fees, late payment charges, over-limit charges, etc will continue to be applicable. Giving an example, Vasudeva said when only the minimum amount due on the add-on credit card is paid, it will attract finance charges on the outstanding amount. In such a case, just like primary credit cards, new transactions made on the add-on card will also be ineligible for the interest-free period and incur finance charges from the first day.