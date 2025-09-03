Add-on credit cards explained: Pros, cons, and should you get one for your family?

Add-on credit cards are becoming a popular financial tool for aspirational families seeking to share credit benefits. The add-on credit cards basically extend the primary cardholder's credit line to family members. This permits them to access credit and associated perks without the hassle of applying for a separate credit card.
Still, along with the comfort and convenience of these add-on cards, they also carry risks and responsibilities that all card users should acknowledge and understand before opting for such credit instruments.
Add-on credit cards are nothing but supplementary credit cards that are linked to a primary cardholder’s credit account. They are designed for near family members such as children, spouses, or parents.
These cards enable add-on users to understand how they can go ahead with building a credit history. It also assists them in making purchases of day-to-day essentials, such as groceries, clothing, and other items. This is done by the shared credit limit of the main card, all the while enjoying the same benefits, such as rewards points, cashbacks, along other lucrative perks.
The primary cardholder remains responsible for all payments and financial obligations on both the main and add-on cards, providing an easy way to share credit access with families and near and dear ones.
Simply put, add-on credit cards permit family members to use and share the primary card’s limit, rewards, and associated perks. Whereas all the expenses are billed together, making tracking simpler with the ultimate liability rests with the main cardholder.
The following are some of the risks of add-on credit cards:
To conclude, the credit card spending in the country rose to ₹1.89 lakh crore in May 2025. This reflects a 14.5% year-on-year and 2.7% month-on-month growth, according to recent data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). This rise was supported by 7.6 lakh net new credit card additions, suggesting a strong consumer appetite for credit-based transactions.
Add-on credit cards, in this regard, thus provide practical ways for households to make the most of credit benefits. Provided they are used in a responsible and goal-based manner, with clear communication among users and efficient monitoring. Keeping all these facts in mind, add-on credit cards can be availed after proper due diligence and consultation with a financial advisor.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with a set of risks, such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
