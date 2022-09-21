Aditya Birla Health Insurance launches 4-in-1 plan

Mayank Bathwal, CEO, Aditya Birla Health Insurance, said, “We, at ABHICL, are committed to our ‘Health-First’ philosophy. It is our continued endeavour to create differentiated products, as we empower our customers to lead a healthy life. The combination of Activ Health + Multiply fit will spread the concept of health & wellness within the insurance industry basis contextual, personalized health engagement and incentives for customers. It will give them the ability to continuously monitor and improve their health and well-being and avail world-class health insurance benefits at an affordable price."