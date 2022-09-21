Aditya Birla Health Insurance launches 4-in-1 plan

The new Activ Health + Multiply Fit Combo will enable ABHICL customers to integrate the benefits of an all-inclusive health insurance cover and fitness, along with wellness solutions in their daily lives
NEW DELHI: Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Limited. (ABHICL),a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL),on Wednesday announced the launch of Activ Health + Multiply Fit Combo, an industry-first, 4-in-1 health insurance plan. The new product has been launched under a regulatory sandbox that allows insurers to test new product offerings and services, enabling them to offer innovative solutions quickly, said the firm.
The new Activ Health + Multiply Fit Combo will enable ABHICL customers to integrate the benefits of an all-inclusive health insurance cover and fitness, along with wellness solutions in their daily lives. The products’ digitally enabled health and wellness ecosystem encourages and rewards customers to adopt healthy habits and live a health-first life.
The new comprehensive health insurance plan offers these benefits:
Insurance Benefits – The product will cover hospitalisation expenses, modern treatments and chronic diseases from day 1 as well as provide a no-claim bonus. The benefits also cover day care procedures, pre and post-hospitalization expenses and cashless home treatments. All the benefits can be availed across 10,000+ network hospitals.
Health and wellness benefits – The product rewards the customer with 100% HealthReturns for staying fit and completing Active Dayz. These HealthReturns can be used to pay the subsequent premium on renewal. As part of the wellness proposition, the policy will also cover annual health check-ups, counselling on call as well as dietician support. The annual Health Check-up benefit is available from Day 1.
Fitness Benefits – The customer will also be able to access Live Workouts & gym sessions on the app to earn Active Dayz.
Rewards – The new product also offers exciting cashback and discounts across various lifestyle, travel, and entertainment partners
Mayank Bathwal, CEO, Aditya Birla Health Insurance, said, “We, at ABHICL, are committed to our ‘Health-First’ philosophy. It is our continued endeavour to create differentiated products, as we empower our customers to lead a healthy life. The combination of Activ Health + Multiply fit will spread the concept of health & wellness within the insurance industry basis contextual, personalized health engagement and incentives for customers. It will give them the ability to continuously monitor and improve their health and well-being and avail world-class health insurance benefits at an affordable price."
While purchasing this product, policyholders can choose either an individual or a family floater policy with no maximum age. The minimum age required to take an individual policy is 5 years. Whereas, the minimum age for a dependent child in family floater policy is 91 days and 18 years for an adult.