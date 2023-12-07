Aditya Birla Health introduces product 'Activ One' with 100% returns. Details here
Aditya Birla Health Insurance introduces “Activ One” - A streamlined and comprehensive health insurance solution that offers 100% health and 100% health insurance.
Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company Limited (ABHICL), the health insurance division of Aditya Birla Capital, a prominent and diversified financial services provider in India, has introduced ‘Activ One.’ This streamlined and all-encompassing health insurance plan is designed to offer policyholders personalized solutions, addressing not only their health insurance requirements but also fostering their journey towards optimal well-being.