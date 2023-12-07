Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company Limited (ABHICL), the health insurance division of Aditya Birla Capital, a prominent and diversified financial services provider in India, has introduced ‘Activ One.’ This streamlined and all-encompassing health insurance plan is designed to offer policyholders personalized solutions, addressing not only their health insurance requirements but also fostering their journey towards optimal well-being.

Packed with cutting-edge features like complete health returns, claim protection, no sub-limits, super reload, and super credit, Activ One stands as ABHICL’s most extensive offering to date. This all-inclusive product provides customers with a singular solution for both their health assurance and health insurance requirements.

Commenting on the launch, Mayank Bathwal, CEO, Aditya Birla Health Insurance, said, “Activ One is a result of us being good at listening to our stakeholders - our customers, advisors, distributors, and partners. Based on their inputs and insights, we developed Activ One, which addresses the needs of every consumer - across their different health or life stages, and at stages of battling chronic ailments. With seven variants built into one product, we are offering the Power of One, to all. At ABHI, our vision has always been to incentivize wellness, encouraging policyholders to embrace a healthier lifestyle and holistic well-being. Through Activ One, we want to ensure that our policyholders experience a simplified and comprehensive healthcare solution that is personalized, rewarding, and worry-free."

The key features of the policy include:

100% health returns: Empowers policyholders to reclaim their entire premium by adopting an active and healthy lifestyle.

Claim protection: This feature ensures that policyholders receive coverage for all specified non-medical expenses associated with hospitalization. This encompasses costs for items such as face masks, cotton, gloves, oxygen cylinders, and more.

No sub-limits: There are no restrictions on room rent, ICU charges, specified modern treatments such as robotic surgeries, oral chemotherapy, etc., and more, up to the Sum Insured. This empowers our policyholders to make healthcare decisions based on their needs rather than being constrained by arbitrary limitations.

Super reload: This functionality provides an unlimited refill up to the base sum insured within a policy year, ensuring that policyholders do not exhaust their health insurance coverage.

Super credit: Policyholders can counteract medical inflation as their Sum Insured grows by up to six times by the sixth year of their policy, regardless of claims, without any additional premium payments.

Activ One distinguishes itself through its extensive array of built-in features, encompassing coverage for in-patient hospitalization and pre- and post-hospitalization expenses, extending up to 90 and 180 days, respectively. In a groundbreaking move, the health insurance company now includes coverage for live-in partners (same or opposite sex) under the policy.

Additionally, the policy incorporates chronic care coverage, ensuring Day 1 coverage (zero waiting period) for individuals with seven chronic conditions, including asthma, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, obesity, and coronary artery disease (PTCA done a year before).

The “HealthReturns" feature empowers policyholders to recover their entire premium, with the potential to earn up to 100 per cent health returns. This accumulation is based on factors such as the Healthy Heart Score, fitness assessment results, and the number of recorded Active Dayz each month. Active Dayz can be earned by engaging in prescribed fitness activities such as walking 10,000 steps or participating in regular exercise and yoga sessions. The funds accrued as HealthReturns can be utilized for renewing premiums, covering non-medical expenses, and managing outpatient costs.

Activ One offers flexibility with no maximum age of entry, and it provides optional coverage for durable equipment, second medical opinions, personal accidents, critical illnesses, and a cancer booster.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.