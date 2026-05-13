Aditya Birla’s ‘Activ Yuva’ plan rewards sleep, exercise and healthy eating with insurance benefits – key features

Aditya Birla Health Insurance has launched a new health insurance plan, ‘Activ Yuva’, as detailed in a press release on 12 May. This plan has been developed for young individuals and combines hospitalisation cover with wellness-linked benefits and rewards through its HealthReturnsTM framework.
The aim of introducing this plan is to integrate daily health behaviours such as diet, exercise, sleep and overall health, with insurance-related benefits. Let us now take a look at the salient features of the offering and understand them in more detail.
The plan also aims to extend the insurer’s HealthReturnsTM model into three behaviour categories. They are primarily eat, move and heal. The salient features of the same are touched upon below:
Commenting on the launch, Mayank Bathwal, CEO, Aditya Birla Health Insurance, said, “Health insurance must evolve with changing consumer lifestyles and wellness habits. Younger consumers today actively invest in their well-being as part of their daily lives. This creates a clear opportunity to make insurance more relevant to how they live.”
The goal of this launch is to shift insurance from a purely claims-based model to a more integrated concept with everyday health behaviour as its central focus, the company elucidated further. For more details and information about this health insurance product, visit the official website.
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