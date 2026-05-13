Aditya Birla’s ‘Activ Yuva’ plan rewards sleep, exercise and healthy eating with insurance benefits – key features

Aditya Birla Health Insurance has launched a new health insurance plan, ‘Activ Yuva’, as detailed in a press release on 12 May. This plan has been developed for young individuals and combines hospitalisation cover with wellness-linked benefits and rewards through its HealthReturnsTM framework.

The aim of introducing this plan is to integrate daily health behaviours such as diet, exercise, sleep and overall health, with insurance-related benefits. Let us now take a look at the salient features of the offering and understand them in more detail.

Key features of the ‘Activ Yuva’ health insurance plan Unlimited amount of sum insured: The sum insured in this scheme is unlimited. It provides for continuous hospitalisation coverage without exhausting annual limits. Yuva credit benefit: The total sum insured can grow up to 11x over 11 years. This aligns with and meets life-stage needs. OPD cover (up to 5x): This feature covers diagnostics, consultations, medicines and wellness expenses, to provide health insurance scheme holders with a holistic experience. Income protection: The fixed payout support aims to maintain income continuity during extended hospitalisation. Worldwide maternity cover: The early initiation of the waiting period, with the opportunity to carry forward benefits over time. ON/OFF policy options: This feature permits a temporary pause during extended overseas travel while retaining continuity.

Wellness rewards linked to daily habits The plan also aims to extend the insurer’s HealthReturnsTM model into three behaviour categories. They are primarily eat, move and heal. The salient features of the same are touched upon below:

Eat: Logging 2 meals a day for 21 days a month helps in unlocking a 10% HealthReturnsTM boost.

Move: Maintaining 7,500+ daily steps or burning 250 calories earns a bonus Active DayzTM.

Heal: Sleeping 7–8 hours for 21 days a month provides up to 15% additional HealthReturnsTM. Commenting on the launch, Mayank Bathwal, CEO, Aditya Birla Health Insurance, said, “Health insurance must evolve with changing consumer lifestyles and wellness habits. Younger consumers today actively invest in their well-being as part of their daily lives. This creates a clear opportunity to make insurance more relevant to how they live.”

The goal of this launch is to shift insurance from a purely claims-based model to a more integrated concept with everyday health behaviour as its central focus, the company elucidated further. For more details and information about this health insurance product, visit the official website.

Also Read | Why health insurance claims get rejected and what CSR really means

Should you consider this health insurance plan? This decision should be solely based on proper due diligence and discussion with a certified financial and health expert, in accordance with your long-term economic and health goals. So that your investments are always guided by professionals.