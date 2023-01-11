Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC unveils Multi Asset Allocation Fund: NFO opens today

The investment approach of the fund is towards equity (65-80%), fixed income (10-25%), and commodities (10-25%). The equity portion of the fund has the potential to create wealth in the long term, fixed income securities seek to bring stability to the portfolio, whereas Commodities securities act as a hedge against uncertainty. Asset allocation strategies are beneficial to investors because they have lower volatility, which may increase their ability to stick with a strategy and produce higher risk-adjusted returns over the long run, enhancing their potential to build wealth. Investors can allocate their assets in a diversified way to generate diversity since different asset classes react differently throughout various economic cycles and time periods. The fund can contribute to lowering portfolio risk by delivering returns that vary considerably across asset classes having lower correlation among asset classes.