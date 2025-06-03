Aditya Birla Sun Life Balanced Advantage Fund review 2025: Updated insights for investors

As retail investors in the country look for stability amid the ongoing market volatility in June 2025, the Aditya Birla Sun Life Balanced Advantage Fund (ABSL BAF) continues to draw admiration for its unique and dynamic asset allocation strategy.

The objective of setting up this fund is to balance equity and debt exposure based on the prevailing market conditions, thus making it a potential investment option for investors seeking long term capital appreciation with moderate risk.

Fund overview and investment strategy This fund was launched on 25 April 2000. It is known as the Aditya Birla Sun Life Balanced Advantage Fund. It is jointly managed by Lovelish Solanki, Mohit Sharma and Harish Krishnan.

The fund focuses on generating long term capital appreciation and income distribution by investing in a mix of equity, equity related instruments and fixed income securities. That is why investors should focus on proper asset allocation to make their investment journey more meaningful and rewarding.

On the same issue, Harish Krishnan, Co-CIO and Head Equity, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC believes that, “Asset allocation is about having a disciplined framework to book profits when everything seems to be going great for an asset class and to increase allocation when margin of safety improves.”

He further added that, "ABSL BAF has navigated the last 6 months with agility and discipline- from 38% in mid October 2024 to directional equity to around 70% by mid-March 2025, a period where pessimism was on the rise and conversely margin of safety improved. It is this dynamic asset allocation that helps protect the downside while participating in eventual upside of markets."

The fund has an exposure of 69.82% in equities, with the remainder of 30.18% allocated to cash and debt instruments. For more details on the fund, investors can refer to the official fund page: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund page.

Performance snapshot According to data from the fund’s official website the NAV (Net Asset Value) for the Regular Plan Growth option stood at ₹104.81 as of 31st May 2025. Here is a quick snapshot of the funds returns across different time horizons:

Period Return (%) 1 year 11.08% 3 years 14.48% 5 years 17.36% Since inception 9.83%

Source: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Key features of the fund Minimum investment : ₹ 100 is the minimum amount of investment. Further you can also invest money on a lump sum basis or through Systematic Investment Plan (SIP).

: 100 is the minimum amount of investment. Further you can also invest money on a lump sum basis or through Systematic Investment Plan (SIP). Expense ratio : As of April 2025, the expense ratio of the fund is 1.79% for the Regular Plan. This ratio changes as per fund policies therefore refer to the official website for updates.

: As of April 2025, the expense ratio of the fund is 1.79% for the Regular Plan. This ratio changes as per fund policies therefore refer to the official website for updates. Exit load : 0.25% if redeemed within 7 days; nil thereafter.

: 0.25% if redeemed within 7 days; nil thereafter. Risk rating : Very High (as per SEBI’s Riskometer).

: Very High (as per SEBI’s Riskometer). Benchmark index: CRISIL Hybrid 50+50 - Moderate Index. Note: The details, returns and features related to the fund, discussed above are illustrative only. For the updates, features, returns, terms and conditions refer to the official website of the fund. You are also advised to discuss your doubts with a certified financial advisor before investing in mutual funds.

Market context Hence, it is prudent to keep in mind that the ABSL Balanced Advantage Fund operates in a regulatory environment where market volatility is being shaped by RBI’s monetary policies, global economic shift, interest rate trends and domestic economic indicators.

The fund's dynamic method of rebalancing of equity and debt positions may help navigate these market fluctuations, economic downturns better than traditional fixed allocation funds.

Still, being rated as a ‘Very High’ risk fund, it becomes essential for investors to carefully go through the fund profile and documents to assess their personal risk taking capacity and long term financial goals before investing. Furthermore, for updated information, asset mix, and downloadable factsheets, investors are advised to refer to the official ABSL Balanced Advantage Fund webpage.