Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance launches ABSLI Akshaya Plan1 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 03:04 PM IST
ABSLI Akshaya Plan enables the policyholder to draw cash bonus from the end of first policy year, providing a regular source of income
Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance (ABSLI), the life insurance subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL), has launched a new-age savings solution ABSLI Akshaya Plan, a non-linked participating individual savings life insurance plan offering immediate liquidity option through cash bonus facility. This plan provides the benefit of a comprehensive life insurance cover and a regular source of income to ensure the fulfilment of your family’s growing needs.