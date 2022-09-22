Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance launches ABSLI Akshaya Plan

ABSLI Akshaya plan provides competitive returns with high flexibility. The plan comes with flexible premium payment terms and allows the policyholders to choose from a wide range of policy terms to fit individual needs. Also, they can avail the benefits of this plan on a long-term basis (25, 30, 35, 40 years) or whole life basis (till the age of 85 or 100). Policyholders will have the flexibility to defer the declared Cash Bonus (if declared) and accrue them in the form of Accumulated Cash Bonus and can withdraw the same partly or fully at any point during the policy term. The policyholders can also switch between the bonus options, as per their convenience.