Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance launches ABSLI Nishchit Aayush Plan. Know details
Policyholders will have maximum flexibility to customise their plans with a choice of income benefits, multiple income variants, premium payment terms, policy terms and deferment periods, should they want to customise the plan
New Delhi: Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance (ABSLI), the life insurance subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL), has launched a new-age savings solutionABSLI Nishchit Aayush Plan, a non-linked non-participating individual savings life insurance plan offering guaranteed regular income starting as early as end of first policy month along with a lump-sum benefit at maturity.
