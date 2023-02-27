Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance launches ABSLI Nishchit Aayush Plan. Know details

ABSLI Nishchit Aayush plan provides competitive returns with high flexibility. The plan comes with flexible premium payment terms and allows the policyholders to choose from a wide range of policy terms to fit individual needs. They can avail the benefits of this plan on a long-term basis (25, 30, 35, 40 years) or whole life basis (100 – Age at entry). Furthermore, policyholders will have the flexibility to choose income variant i.e. Level Income with Lump-sum Benefit or Level Income with Enhanced Lump-sum Benefit or Increasing Income (@5% simple interest rate every 5 years) with Lump-sum Benefit. Policyholders can choose to receive income immediately or after a deferment period of 1 year as per their chosen income pay-out frequency, said the firm.

