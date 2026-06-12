Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance launches ‘Anmol Akshaya’ savings plan with life cover and women-centric protection

Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company Limited (ABSLI) has introduced ABSLI ‘Anmol Akshaya’, a participating life insurance savings plan designed to combine long-term wealth creation with comprehensive family protection.

This investment product focuses on goal-based financial planning across major areas, including education, lifestyle milestones and women-centric wellness requirements, while ensuring life cover throughout the policy term.

Goal-based financial planning for every life stage ABSLI ‘Anmol Akshaya’ has been introduced to support dynamic and ever-changing financial objectives through flexible protection and savings features. It can go a long way toward helping parents plan a child’s educational journey through milestone-based payouts.

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Not only this, but it can also help enable well-thought-out corpus creation for economic objectives such as home purchase, retirement, marriage, etc. Optional benefits such as Extended Life Cover up to age 75 to 85 and Policy Continuity benefits to protect long-term goals in case of major life-changing or unforeseen events.

Women-centric ‘HER benefits’ with health and financial security A key highlight of this plan is its ‘HER Benefits’, which provide integrated health and wellness support for women. These include complementary health management services, motherhood-linked payouts and cancer care support, reinforcing financial resilience alongside access to preventive healthcare.

Kamlesh Rao, MD & CEO, ABSLI, on the launch said, “Financial planning today is increasingly centred around life goals rather than standalone products. From securing a child's future, family’s future goal and a savings corpus to address the evolving financial and wellness needs of women, customers seek solutions that support them through different stages of life. With ABSLI Anmol Akshaya, we have created a proposition that combines savings and protection, along with meaningful benefits, helping customers pursue their aspirations with greater confidence and financial resilience.”

Key features of ABSLI ‘Anmol Akshaya’ at a glance

Feature Benefit My Child Milestone-based payouts for education stages My Savings Long-term wealth creation with life cover HER Benefits Health services, maternity & cancer support Extended Life Cover Protection up to age 75/85 Policy Continuance Benefit Waiver of premiums & continued benefits

The plan positions itself as a holistic financial solution that blends savings, protection, clarity in planning and wellness.

Should you invest in this plan? This decision should only be made after due diligence and understanding of your needs and current financial situation. Consult a certified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.