Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance unveils Salaried Term Plan; details here
Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance presents the Salaried Term Plan, a flexible term insurance offering tailored to meet the individual protection needs of salaried professionals.
Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company Limited (ABSLI), the life insurance arm of Aditya Birla Capital, has introduced the “ABSLI Salaried Term Plan". This tailored and cost-effective protection solution is specifically designed for salaried professionals. The plan, categorised as non-linked, non-participating, life individual, pure risk, and a premium plan, empowers salaried individuals to customise their protection plans based on their unique needs.