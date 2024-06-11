How Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, one of India's first global Gift City funds, works
Summary
- The Aditya Birla Sun Life MF picks 35-80 companies in emerging markets and is mostly exposed to China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Brazil
Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund launched one of India’s first global funds from Gift City (registered with the International Financial Services Authority or IFSC) last year. It had its first close in September 2023, raising $33 million, mostly from resident Indians and institutions.