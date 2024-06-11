How Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, one of India's first global Gift City funds, works

Ease of Investment

One of the big benefits of Gift City for NRIs is the simpler paperwork involved. Since Gift City is considered to be a jurisdiction outside India, the complex forex rules around NRO, NRE, and PIS accounts do not apply. Furthermore, the fund is denominated in the US dollar. Hence, NRIs can directly remit money to it from their foreign bank accounts in US dollar without converting to Indian rupee. Corporates can also remit up to 50% of their net worth under RBI’s overseas portfolio investment or OPI norms.