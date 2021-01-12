Aditya Birla Sun Life MF pivots from real estate to equity in global feeder fund

The changes will take effect from 12 February. The benchmark of the scheme will also change from the 10/40 GPR 250 Global (Net Index), a real estate index, to the diversified MSCI World Index. "The shift is to focus on a more diversified theme and we have strong conviction in this strategy. The new strategy is focused on wide moats, identifying the strongest companies across the world and have shown consistent growth across market cycles. We also took into account the growing investor interest towards international equities. This is an all season international strategy being diversified, with a strong focus on fundamentals and ESG rather than being driven by a single theme or sector," said A. Balasubramanian, MD and CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd.