Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund: 5 things to know

In a low interest rate environment where traditional savings instruments are going to give sub-par returns, equity is the favourable asset class for wealth creation purpose. Within this, a multi-cap approach enables diversification by way of allocation to all three market caps with one fund. Risk aware equity investors looking for a one stop solution of an aggressive equity fund for long term with an investment horizon of at least five years can opt for this fund. It is an apt investment vehicle for SIP investments to achieve market cap based diversified allocation. The minimum application amount is of ₹500 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter during the New Fund Offer (NFO) period.

