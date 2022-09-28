Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund launches Multi-Index Fund Of Funds

Commenting on the launch, A. Balasubramanian, managing director & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, said, “Our multiple funds help investors take exposure in various stocks/sectors while our fund of funds will help investors to select among the many schemes available at the same time. A multi-index fund of funds, therefore, is a simple, all-weather solution providing flexibility to the money manager to invest in passively managed ETFs and Index Funds across asset classes ranging from equity to debt to precious metals. The fund of funds provides the convenience of investing at a reasonable cost and is tax efficient."