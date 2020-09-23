Adjust capital gains against basic exemption limit to reduce income tax

"The law does not prescribe any specific order in which the short fall can be used so taxpayer can chose it the way she wants it to be set off. However the form ITR 2 sets off your long term capital gains on which 20% taxes are payable first and then the STCG on equity shares schemes on which tax is payable @ 15% . Lastly the other LTCG on which 10% tax is payable is adjusted against shortfall in basic exemption. The order of adjustment is logical and beneficial from tax payers’ point of view," says Balwant Jain.