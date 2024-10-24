Money
You can now use TCS credit to reduce the TDS on your salary. Here's how.
Summary
- Starting 15 October, salaried individuals can adjust tax collected at source (TCS) payments against the tax deducted at source (TDS) on their salaries, something they could previously do when filing their tax returns.
Did you book a foreign holiday recently and have to shell out an extra 5% or 20% in tax collected at source (TCS)? There’s good news if you’re a salaried employee.
