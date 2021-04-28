Adopt caution when investing in IndiGrid Trust’s NCD offering

“NCDs are fully taxable. On a five-year basis, 7.60% return is just less than a percentage point higher than what you get in a post office fixed deposit," said Agarwal. “In my opinion, dynamic debt funds are a better option, as in NCDs there is a default as well as concentration risk. IndiGrid has done well and has good promoters, but from the investors’ point of view, it doesn’t make sense as returns are fully taxable, and the capital risk is there."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}