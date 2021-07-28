Adopted child alone gets property if adoption deed provides for it

My father died a year ago and has left behind four properties. Since he hasn’t left any Will, we (my mother, sister and I) have agreed among ourselves that I [son] get two of the properties, and my mother and sister each get one. In this context, I would like to know the following: As we are a Hindu family, should the property be shared equally? If yes, would it be best that my sister and I give my mother a relinquishment deed for all four properties, and then she, in turn, assigns these back to us a gift deed, or do we make a partition deed, outlining who gets which property? Please advise a solution that costs the lowest in terms of lawyer and government fees.

