‘Adulting looks cheaper, but…’: Pune woman shares monthly expense of family of 3: From ₹31,000 rent to ₹16,000 for nanny

A Pune woman living in Baner, an upscale residential and commercial suburb located in North-West part of the city, shared her ordeal of mounting monthly expenses of a working couple with one toddler. Struggling to manage household expenses, she listed the basic expenditures that the family of 3 incur in a month.
The caption to the Instagram post states, “Punekars what you think! 76k is our monthly expense & this doesn’t even include groceries, baby shopping, insurance, investments, medical bills, or vacations.” The woman named Ananya Sharma revealed that they spend ₹31,000 on rent for a 2 BHK furnished house. Around ₹16,000 is spent on Nanny's services, ₹2,300 on house help, besides ₹5,000 on cook.
Concluding the post, she said, “So when you add everything together it comes around Rs75,000 to 76,000 which is our monthly household expense.” The vlogger further noted that the cumulative monthly expenses she listed above do not include “grocery, baby shopping, investment, insurance and medical bills" and hence remarked, “Adulting looks so much cheaper in our imagination, but it is not.”
A user wrote, “31k for furnished apartment in Baner is nothing, you already have a deal.”
Another user remarked, “31 k for furnished house that too in Baner!!! Got so lucky. I didnt find it anywhere less than 40 k for furnished in such posh areas in pune if i talk about good gated society (sic).”
A third user stated, “Relocate from city to outskirts, you will save a lot like Talegaon vadgaon will reduce more than 70%.”
A fourth comment read, “I can totally relate this 🙌 even though I take out some amount as a saving still end of the month I need to move money from my savings as well every month.”
A fifth user said, “It all depends on individual’s life style.”
A sixth user replied, “We are living in Wakad. I can completely relate with this. Our monthly expense looks like 1.3 lac a month. This is very very expensive and you just can’t run this house with one person earning.”
A seventh user wrote, “Can totally relate to this! Even without the rent our household expenses go beyond 80k and yeah instant deliveries have become a part of daily expense.”
Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.<br><br> With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.<br><br> Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.<br><br> Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.<br><br> When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.
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