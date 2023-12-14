Advance tax deadline is December 15: Here's a step-by-step guide to help you pay on time
The deadline for paying the third instalment of advance tax is quickly approaching, with just two days left until December 15. It is crucial for taxpayers who are required to pay advance tax to make their payments by this date, as failure to do so can result in penalties and interest for delay.