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Advance tax deadline today news LIVE: Final instalment to be paid on 15 March — check details

Advance Tax Deadline News Today LIVE: The due date for paying the fourth and final instalment for the financial year 2025–26 is on Sunday, 15 March 2026. Check who needs to pay, how to pay online, among other details.

Eshita Gain
Updated15 Mar 2026, 07:39:42 AM IST
Advance Tax Final Instalment Deadline today
Advance Tax Final Instalment Deadline today

The deadline for paying the fourth and final instalment of advance tax for the financial year 2025–26 is due on Sunday, 15 March 2026, where taxpayers are required to clear their outstanding tax liability.

It must be paid by all individuals whose net tax liability remains even after accounting for tax deducted at source (TDS), tax collected at source (TCS), and tax credits. If the remaining amount is 10,000 or more, paying advance tax becomes mandatory.

ALSO READ: Who must pay advance tax and what happens if you miss 15 March due date? | Full details

Advance tax is a “pay-as-you-earn” system in India, where taxpayers pay estimated tax in instalments during the financial year, instead of a lump sum at the time of filing their income tax return.

Who must pay advance tax?

— Freelancers and consultants

— Individuals receiving rental income from property

— Taxpayers with capital gains from stocks, mutual funds or other assets in the quarter in which the sale occurred

— Individuals earning interest income from fixed deposits or other sources

Should salaried taxpayers pay advance tax?

Even salaried individuals may need to pay advance tax if they have additional income that is not fully covered by TDS, such as profits from the sale of stocks, cryptocurrency gains, and rental income.

However, resident senior citizens, who are aged 60 years or above and do not have business or professional income, are not required to pay advance tax.

How to pay advance tax?

One can pay advance tax through the official website of the Income Tax Department website. (Direct link: https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/)

Some people may be confused whether the portal for advance tax payment will be working on a weekend or not. The Income Tax Department e-filing portal works on Sundays, allowing you to clear your dues round the clock.

Since 15 March deadline falls on a Sunday in 2026, a taxpayer can comfortably make your payment online. The portal remains operational, and payments can also be made on public holidays.

Catch LIVE Updates on advance tax deadline in India with Mint

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15 Mar 2026, 07:39:37 AM IST

Advance Tax Deadline News Today LIVE: Is there a penalty for missing the due date?

In case an individual fails to pay advance tax by the prescribed deadline, interest may be charged under Sections 234B and 234C of the Income Tax Act.

Hence, it is advised to clear your dues on time.

15 Mar 2026, 07:18:58 AM IST

Advance Tax Deadline News Today LIVE: Who is exempted from paying advance tax?

Resident senior citizens, who are aged 60 years or above, and do not have any income from business or profession are not required to pay advance tax.

15 Mar 2026, 06:58:14 AM IST

Advance Tax Deadline News Today LIVE: How to make the payment online?

Here's a step-by-step guide on how a taxpayer can clear their advance tax dues online.

Step 1: Visit the Income Tax Department website. (Direct link: https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/)

Step 2: Select the “E-pay” option from the Quick Links dropdown.

Step 3: Enter your details, such as PAN and mobile number, then click on the “continue” option.

Step 4: Enter the verification OTP received on your registered mobile phone number, then select “proceed.”

Step 5: Select the “Income Tax” option and click on the “continue” option.

Step 6: Enter the remaining details like phone number, address, assessment year, email ID, and bank name.

Step 7: You will then be directed to a payment page.

15 Mar 2026, 06:54:22 AM IST

Advance Tax Deadline News Today LIVE: What is the schedule to make the payment?

The Income Tax Department has set four stages during the year, in which taxpayers can pay their estimated advance tax.

— 15 June: 15% of total tax liability

— 15 September: 45% of total tax liability

— 15 December: 75% of total tax liability

— 15 March: 100% of total tax liability

About the Author

Eshita Gain

Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and busine...Read More

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