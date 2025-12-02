Who must pay advance tax by 15 December, and what happens if you miss it
An individual whose total tax liability from non-salary income exceeds ₹10,000 after accounting for TDS and TCS must pay advance in four instalments. Here’s how it works
The advance tax deadline for this quarter falls on 15 December. Individuals with income sources beyond salary—such as gains, interest, dividends, or business receipts—must pay tax on these earnings during the year rather than waiting until they file their income tax return.