Advance tax deadline September 15: What happens if you missed the previous instalment payment?

Taxpayers who missed the first advance tax instalment deadline on June 15, 2026, still have options to limit the financial impact. While certain individuals are required to pay their tax liability in scheduled instalments during the specified financial year, missing the due date does not close the window entirely.
Though, not paying advance tax by the stipulated due date does not attract additional penalty, any delay in payment can attract interest under Sections 234B and 234C of the Income-tax Act. Therefore, taxpayers are advised to clear their dues on time to avoid additional interest and other complications.
Advance tax requires taxpayers to pay tax on income during the financial year in which it is earned, rather than waiting until the end of the year.
It is mandatory for individual taxpayers and entities whose net tax liability, after accounting for tax deducted at source (TDS), tax collected at source (TCS), and tax credits, is ₹10,000 or more.
If you missed the June 15 advance tax deadline, you can still pay the installment, along with any applicable interest. The upcoming instalment is due on September 15, but missing the previous due date does not mean you can skip it.
For example, suppose a person's estimated advance tax liability for FY 2026-27 is ₹1 lakh. The first instalment, due on June 15, is 15% of the total liability, or ₹15,000. If the taxpayer misses this deadline, they can still pay ₹15,000 later, along with any applicable interest. The upcoming instalment, due on September 15, would be 45% of the total liability, or ₹45,000, taking the cumulative advance tax payment to 60% of the estimated liability.
If advance tax is not paid according to the prescribed quarterly deadlines, interest under Section 234C is levied at 1% per month on the shortfall amount. Hence, it is advisable to clear the dues as soon as possible, or else the interest will keep piling on the outstanding tax dues, which would eventually hurt your wallet.
“Even a delay of a few days attracts 1% interest for one month on the unpaid amount, because any fraction of a month is treated as a full month for tax computation,” said Niresh Maheshwari, Director of Wealth Wisdom India pvt ltd.
If the taxpayer fails to pay at least 90% of their total tax liability by March (next year), interest under Section 234B comes into effect. In such cases, simple interest is charged at 1% per month on the unpaid amount, starting from April 1 (next year), and continuing until the payment is made.
“Most taxpayers cannot have the interest under these provisions waived pursuant to guidelines, and consequently, the amount of interest will be automatically calculated during your income tax return preparation,” he added.
Here's the schedule for advance tax instalments payment for the current financial year, i.e FY 2026-27.
It is mandatory for some individuals to pay advance tax, including freelancers and consultants, individuals receiving rental income from property, and salaried individuals who have additional income that is not fully covered by TDS, such as profits from the sale of stocks, cryptocurrency gains, and rental income.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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