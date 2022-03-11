Advance tax: Know the implications of defaulting

If an individual fails to pay the advance tax liability or misses any of the installments on or before the specified due dates or there is a shortfall in payment, the due amount will attract interest of 3% per quarter for the first 3 quarters and 1% for the final quarter. An individual will also be liable to pay additional interest from April (after the end of financial year) at the rate of 1% per month on the shortfall of advance tax, in case the advance tax paid by such an individual is less than 90% of the total tax payable.