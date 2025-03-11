First, 1% monthly interest under Section 234C applies when the tax paid in a quarter is less than the mandated minimum limit. For instance, in the first quarter at least 15% of the total tax must be paid. Similarly, by the second due date (15 September) at least 45% must be paid. If the tax paid is below these limits, 1% monthly interest must be paid on the shortfall for three months. Note that penal interest applies to the cumulative shortfall if tax payments in successive months remain below the limits.