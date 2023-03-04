Advance tax, PAN-Aadhaar linking: Important dates to lookout for in March

"After 31st March 2023, the PAN of taxpayers who fail to intimate their Aadhaar, as required, shall become inoperative and all the consequences under the Act for not furnishing, intimating or quoting the PAN shall apply to such taxpayers," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a notification on March 30, 2022.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}