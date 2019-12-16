NEW DELHI : Amid an unrest in northeastern states over the amended Citizenship Act, the income tax department has extended the advance tax deadline in the northeast region till December 31. The third installment of advance tax payment was due on December 15.

"In view of the recent disturbances in the North Eastern region of India, CBDT has decided to extend the date for payment of 3rd instalment of Advance Tax for FY (financial year) 2019-20 from 15th December, 2019 to 31st December, 2019 for the North Eastern Region," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Twitter.

According to Section 208 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, if your estimated tax liability for any given financial year crosses ₹10,000 then you are supposed to pay advance tax. Salaried individuals do not need to worry as the accounts department of your office already deducts advance tax from salary as and when needed.

However, if you have non-salary income then you must never miss the advance tax deadline, which comes four times in a financial year, as you may have to a penalty of 1% per month for non-compliance.

The first deadline of advance tax payment was June 15, followed by September 15. By December 15, taxpayers are supposed to have paid 75% of advance tax. The last installment is on March 15.

In case you are filing income tax returns (ITR) under the Presumptive Taxation Scheme (PTS) then you have to pay the entire advance tax in a single instalment till March 15.