Advance tax: How to check and download challan, make corrections in case of errors — Step-by-step guide

Yesterday, 15 March, was the last day to pay the final installment of advance tax deadline for this financial year. This has to be paid by individuals whose net liability remains ₹10,000 or more, even after tax deducted at source (TDS), tax collected at source (TCS), and tax credits have been taken into account.
A day after the deadline, we explain how you can check and download your advance tax challan, what to do in case there was a mistake, and a stepwise guide on how you can make corrections.
A “pay-as-you-go” system of taxation, advance tax is paid in installments on estimated tax for the financial year. It is to be paid through the official income-tax portal here — https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/ (direct link).
The advance tax payment is made through a certain percentage of the four instalments as follows, annually:
This is usually paid by those earning as consultants, freelancers, or from asset sale, rental property income, interest earned on fixed deposits, and/or capital gains from mutual funds and stocks. However, senior citizens (60 years and over), who do not own a business or get professional income, are excluded.
Taxpayers who either miss the instalment or pay less than the required amount are liable to pay interest of 1% per month on the unpaid portion of the tax. Further, if you pay less than 90% of the total tax liability by 15 March, interest under Section 234B may continue to apply on the remaining amount till dues are fully cleared.
You can view your online challan and choose the correction feature to change assessment year (within seven days of payment), major head and minor head (within 30 days).
No payment / amount related changes can be made. For the corrections that cannot be made on the e-filing portal, taxpayers can contact your jurisdictional assessing officer (find out who from e-filing portal under ‘Know Your AO’) to make corrections in the challan details, according to Clear Tax.
Here's a step-by-step guide to make corrections to tax challan:
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<b...Read More
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