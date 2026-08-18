Advance tax under Income Tax Act, 2025: Who needs to pay, deadlines and how to calculate it

Advance tax is the system of paying income tax during the tax year instead of waiting until the end of the year. Under the Income Tax Act, 2025, taxpayers whose estimated tax liability after adjusting TDS is ₹10,000 or more shall pay advance tax in instalments.
The new act came into force on 1 April 2026, and applies to income earned and tax payments made for Tax Year 2026–27 and onwards.
Here are the key rules taxpayers should know.
Any taxpayer, including an individual, firm, or company, whose estimated tax liability for the tax year is ₹10,000 or more after adjusting TDS is required to pay advance tax.
However, individuals earning only salary income do not need to pay advance tax because their employer deducts TDS.
A resident senior citizen aged 60 years or above is not required to pay advance tax if they do not have income from business or profession.
For taxpayers other than those covered under the specified presumptive taxation scheme, advance tax is payable in instalments:
Taxpayers opting for the presumptive taxation scheme have to pay 100% of their advance tax by 15 March.
A taxpayer should first estimate total income for the year, including salary, house property, business or professional income, capital gains, and other sources.
The broad calculation is:
Taxpayers can revise their income estimate during the year. If income increases after the first or second instalment, they can adjust the remaining instalments and pay advance tax according to the revised estimate.
There is generally no requirement to separately submit the revised income estimate to the tax department merely because the estimate has changed.
Capital gains are also included while calculating advance tax. However, it may not always be possible to know about such gains in advance.
If capital gains arise after an instalment's due date, the tax on those gains can be paid through the remaining instalments.
Yes. Advance tax can be paid from another person's bank account. However, the challan must clearly mention the PAN of the taxpayer on whose behalf the payment is being made.
Advance tax paid is generally reflected in Form 26AS after the bank uploads the payment details. The tax department's guidance states that this can take around 3-4 working days after payment.
Before confirming the payment, taxpayers should check:
No. Advance tax is not treated as a business expense. It is treated as a tax payment or asset and is adjusted against the taxpayer's final tax liability.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified expert for the latest laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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