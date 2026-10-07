Planning an adventure holiday? Check if you have the right travel insurance

Shefali Anand
7 min read7 Oct 2026, 01:33 PM IST
logo
As more Indians embark on thrilling adventure sports, protection comes at a premium.(Pixabay)
Summary
Adventure sports such as diving, trekking and rafting may not be covered by standard travel insurance. Here’s what Indian travellers should check before buying a policy.

Once Ganesh M, a 25-year-old Chennai resident, completed his scuba-diving training in the Andaman islands, he figured he better get insurance for recreational dives he would do by himself.

While the sport involves following strict safety rules, on the off chance “if something goes wrong, the consequences are quite nasty,” said Ganesh.

He couldn’t find any Indian insurance company which would provide comprehensive coverage for deep-sea diving, so he ended up buying a cover from DAN Europe, which specializes in providing diving insurance. DAN is short for Divers Alert Network, and its subsidiary IDA Insurance Limited is registered as an insurance company in Malta, but its policies can be purchased by people of different nationalities, including Indians. Its claims are payable if accidents occur in Indian waters.

“Just to avoid any possible scenario that can go wrong, insurance is a must in my opinion,” said Ganesh.

As more Indians take up adventure sports in India and overseas, they should consider a separate adventure sports cover for activities where possible.

Within India, a typical health insurance policy should cover basic medical expenses if an accident happens during an adventure sport, but may not cover specialized expenses such as an air ambulance if you need to be rescued from a remote diving area.

An adventure sports cover would pay for this, but, as Ganesh found, the options are limited.

Within India, Bajaj General Insurance Ltd has a Bharat Bhraman travel insurance policy that allows customers to add adventure sports cover for an additional cost, including air ambulance and other expenses.

Also Read | Irdai not in favour of delaying insurance commission caps: Swaminathan Iyer

Indian insurers that offer adventure sports cover generally do so as an add-on to international travel insurance policies. These can make sense if you plan to go snorkelling, sailing or even biking on an international trip, because insurers consider these “adventure sports”.

“We should be buying travel insurance that includes adventure sports as an option because the default travel insurance will not include it," said Krishna Rath, a Sebi-registered investment adviser, an insurance broker and co-founder of Zenisk Insurance Brokers Pvt in Bhubaneswar.

The list of activities insurers consider adventure sports is more exhaustive than you might imagine. It includes speed boat rides, ATV or All Terrain Vehicle tours, tours in a personal light electric vehicle or a Segway tour, kayaking, water rafting, rock climbing, para-jumping, deep-sea diving, wildlife safari, and trekking at high altitudes above 2,000 metres/6,500 feet.

Growing demand

Awareness about adventure sports insurance is slowly growing in India.

“More and more people are doing this kind of travel, so its use is increasing,” said Amit Chhabra, chief business officer at PolicyBazaar.com which aggregates insurance policies.

Some popular insurers offering adventure sports cover for international travel include ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Tata AIG General Insurance, Bajaj General Insurance, IndusInd General Insurance, Zurich Kotak General Insurance and Care Health Insurance.

Tata AIG offers adventure sports cover as an add-on, while insurers such as ICICI Lombard and IndusInd embed it in higher-premium travel insurance plans. Bajaj, meanwhile, includes adventure sports in its standard international travel insurance.

"The cover is embedded within the policy and is designed to protect travellers participating in specified adventure activities during their trip," said Rakesh Kaul, chief distribution officer, retail sales, Bajaj General Insurance.

You need to buy the adventure cover before setting off. “The cover cannot be added during an ongoing trip,” said Priya Deshmukh, head, health products, operations & services, at ICICI Lombard General Insurance. “It must be opted at the time of purchasing TripSecure+ policy.”

There are nuances in what is covered depending on the insurer and activity. Travellers should check directly whether their planned activity is covered and understand the exclusions.

Age restrictions: Check age restrictions. At Tata AIG, ASC can be purchased by individuals between 15 and 60, while the IndusInd Travel Care Individual and family plan adventure cover is available to those aged 14 to 55.

Also Read | Mint Money Compass | Insurance costs, property risks and smarter investing

Know the limits

“The ASC is intended to cover sports or other activities which are part of their leisure trip,” said Chandrakant Said, vice president of consumer underwriting at TATA AIG. In other words, going ice-skating on a European holiday would be included but if you plan to compete in an ice-skating competition, it won’t be.

“It has to be a non-professional activity under the supervision of a professional person,” said Said. “These two conditions need to be met.”

There may also be limits based on the activity. For example, a typical adventure cover will work if you go to Everest Base Camp, which is at an altitude of around 5,300 metres, or 17,600 feet. But if you plan to climb Mount Everest, TATA AIG, for instance, won’t cover it. “Beyond base camp, it's difficult to cover them because it becomes too hazardous,” said Said.

So, check what’s included beforehand with your insurer.

“If there is a specific purpose for which you’re…purchasing the policy, in that case, it's important for the customer to inform the company,” said Said. This can be done through email or a recorded phone call, he said.

Read exclusions

Insurers also distinguish between travelling to a high-altitude area and hiking there.

A visit to Mount Kailash, a holy mountain in Tibet whose peak is more than 6,000 metres, or 19,500 feet, by a combination of flight and road, is covered by standard international travel insurance. But a pilgrimage walk or ‘parikarama’ around the base of the mountain falls within the definition of “adventure sports or hazardous activities”.

“The ASC cover is required even if the traveller is undertaking a pilgrimage walk, such as to Mount Kailash,” said Deshmukh of Lombard. ICICI Lombard’s policy “also has a catastrophe evacuation provision, which covers emergency transportation and evacuation expenses, subject to the terms of the policy,” said Deshmukh.

Travellers should also check sub-limits and deductibles, or the amount that must be paid from their pocket before insurance kicks in.

For instance, in ICICI's international travel TripSecure+ policy, even if you opt for a sum insured of $100,000, adventure sports-related medical expenses are covered only up to $10,000.

At Care Insurance, the adventure sports cover is only up to 25% of the hospitalization bill.

Zurich Kotak General Insurance’s policy would cover up to the full sum insured but has a $100 deductible, according to the company spokesperson.

All these policies continue to provide usual travel-related insurance benefits.

IndusInd’s Travel Care plan that includes adventure sports also covers “overseas medical expenses, trip cancellation and interruption, missed connections, baggage-related covers, emergency cash assistance, personal liability and political risk evacuation,” according to a company spokesman.

Also Read | Travel insurance’s fine print can leave you with nothing

Claims matter

Besides Indian companies, some foreign insurers also offer adventure sports travel insurance plans that Indian citizens and residents can buy, such as DAN and World Nomads, owned by US-based insurer International Medical Group.

Since these companies operate overseas, information about their claims settlement can be hard to get. “Its only through word of mouth and through the community,” said Rath.

Even among India-based insurers, there isn’t official data on how many adventure sports claims were met, so consumers have to use their judgement on which insurer to choose. Rath suggested looking up claims ratios for other types of insurance offered by the company, such as health, as that can indicate how likely the company is to deliver on its adventure claims.

Even without the perfect information, Rath said it makes sense to take an adventure sports cover if you plan to do so when travelling overseas. “The cost of hospitalization outside India can be very high,” he said.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.