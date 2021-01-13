Advisory clients cannot be charged broking fees: Sebi tells HDFC Securities

"We had stopped onboarding customers for our advisory business after a Sebi circular came out which said that distribution and advisory fees cannot be charged to the same customer - effective 1st October, 2020. We are planning to re-launch fee-based advisory which was earlier offered at no cost to our broking clients. This is why we asked for this guidance. We will not charge advisory clients any broking fees, as per the guidance letter of the regulator," said Dhiraj Relli, MD and CEO of HDFC Securities.